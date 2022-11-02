College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Michigan State-Illinois 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan State Spartans travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Week 10 college football contest between Big Ten teams.

The Spartans are a disappointing 3-5 and fell to in-state rival Michigan in Week 9 by a score of 29-7. The Illini, though, are having a stellar season so far. At 7-1, their only loss was in Week 2 to the Hoosiers.

Can the Illini keep fighting in Week 10 and get their eighth win, or will Sparty upset Illinois and steal one on the road?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan State and Illinois, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Illinois -16.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Michigan State +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Illini defense continues to impress.

Bret Bielema’s vaunted 3-4 attack is holding opponents to less than 10 points per game, and it’s not like Michigan State has much offensive ammo. The Spartans only mustered a touchdown last weekend at Michigan, and their offensive line is getting absolutely destroyed in the trenches.

Odds are good that running back Chase Brown has a strong first half on the ground, which should allow the Illini pass rush to tee off after halftime. I wouldn’t be surprised if this final score lands 24-13 or 23-10.

Let’s go "Under" a number that’s too high.

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

