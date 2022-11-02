College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Michigan State-Illinois
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Michigan State-Illinois

1 hour ago

The Michigan State Spartans travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Week 10 college football contest between Big Ten teams.

The Spartans are a disappointing 3-5 and fell to in-state rival Michigan in Week 9 by a score of 29-7. The Illini, though, are having a stellar season so far. At 7-1, their only loss was in Week 2 to the Hoosiers.

Can the Illini keep fighting in Week 10 and get their eighth win, or will Sparty upset Illinois and steal one on the road?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan State and Illinois, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Illinois -16.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Illinois -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Michigan State +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
16
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Illini defense continues to impress.

Bret Bielema’s vaunted 3-4 attack is holding opponents to less than 10 points per game, and it’s not like Michigan State has much offensive ammo. The Spartans only mustered a touchdown last weekend at Michigan, and their offensive line is getting absolutely destroyed in the trenches.

Odds are good that running back Chase Brown has a strong first half on the ground, which should allow the Illini pass rush to tee off after halftime. I wouldn’t be surprised if this final score lands 24-13 or 23-10.

Let’s go "Under" a number that’s too high.

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet 

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 10: Oregon State to cover, best early bets
College Football

College football odds Week 10: Oregon State to cover, best early bets

26 mins ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oregon-Colorado
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oregon-Colorado

1 hour ago
TCU-Texas Tech, Tennessee-Georgia: CFB Week 10 by the numbers
College Football

TCU-Texas Tech, Tennessee-Georgia: CFB Week 10 by the numbers

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet UCLA-Arizona State
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet UCLA-Arizona State

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 10: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 10: Top 25 early lines

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes