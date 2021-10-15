College Football College football odds: How to Bet Oklahoma State vs. Texas, point spread, more 34 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) are ranked No. 12 in the country. The Texas Longhorns are 4-2 coming off last week's 55-48 loss to Oklahoma.

Yet the Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys as the teams prepare for Saturday's 36th meeting in the series.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds on Saturday's matchup between the Cowboys and Longhorns – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS @ TEXAS LONGHORNS (Noon ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Longhorns -3.5 (favored to win by 3.5 or more points; otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Longhorns -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Cowboys are +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

"By almost any metric, Texas has one of the best offenses in the country," FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre said about this matchup. "Bijan Robinson, a guy we told you about very early in the season, is third in the country in rushing and broke a staggering 10 tackles on just 20 carries last week. Steve Sarkisian's offense has topped 45 points three times and averages 44.5 ppg.

"On the flip side, the Cowboys' offense is unwatchable at times as QB Spencer Sanders has just five TD passes in five games; Casey Thompson of Texas had five last week in the 55-48 loss to Oklahoma."

Texas has averaged 52 points and 547.3 yards per game since inserting Thompson into the starting lineup at quarterback.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are holding opponents to an average of 18.6 points per game. Oklahoma State has won 75 consecutive games when holding the opponent to fewer than 20 points.

Before Texas won the past two games in the series, Oklahoma State won four in a row from 2015-18. The Longhorns won 12 in a row over the Cowboys from 1998-2009. Texas owns a 26-9 series edge over the Cowboys, including a 15-6 record in Austin, Texas. The series features one lopsided blowout, Texas' 71-14 win over Oklahoma State on Oct. 5, 1996.

The Longhorns and their six opponents have combined to score 56 or more points in each game this season; the Cowboys and their five opponents have not combined to score 52 or more points in a game this season.

Both of Texas' defeats this season were against ranked opponents (Oklahoma, Arkansas). This is Oklahoma State's third consecutive game against a ranked opponent (Baylor, Kansas State).

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "The Cowboys have four wins over FBS schools by just five, one, 11, and 10 points. They won't be able to keep up with the Longhorns."

PICK: Longhorns (-3.5) to win by four or more points (via FOX Bet)

