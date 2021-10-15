College Football
Charlotte Wilder meets Bevo as the Dos Equis Ultimate College Football Road Trip visits Texas
Charlotte Wilder meets Bevo as the Dos Equis Ultimate College Football Road Trip visits Texas

27 mins ago

By Charlotte Wilder
FOX Sports Columnist

SOMEWHERE NEAR AUSTIN, TEXAS — If you’ve never been near a 2,000-pound animal, the best way I can describe the experience is that it feels like there has been a rip in the fabric of the universe … and a black hole looms somewhere beyond it. 

As I stood next to Bevo, the longhorn steer who officially represents the University of Texas, I felt his gravitational pull. He exists in space the way a vacuum does: with an intensity and draw that cannot be ignored. His calm, steady presence makes it clear that he knows he’s a big deal.

The problem is that his almost 6-foot horn-span makes it difficult to get too close, unless you’re one of his handlers. 

Four seniors who are members of the Silver Spurs, a philanthropic organization at UT, are chosen every year to care for Bevo. The selection process includes a semester-long tryout among close to 20 students. If selected, you bring Bevo from the undisclosed location of his private ranch to games and events and care for him during the week. 

There is a sense of calm out there in the pastures. But don’t take my word for it — see for yourself:

The main takeaway? The four Bevo handlers don’t really care if you flash the "horns down" hand gesture. They’re "horns up" until they die, and either way, Texas is taking up space in your brain. 

To quote Don Draper in "Mad Men," they "don't think about you at all."

Charlotte Wilder is a general columnist and cohost of "The People's Sports Podcast" for FOX Sports. She's honored to represent the constantly neglected Boston area in sports media, loves talking to sports fans about their feelings and is happiest eating a hotdog in a ballpark or nachos in a stadium. Follow her on Twitter @TheWilderThings.

