CFP championship game odds: Michigan opens as favorite over Washington

Updated Jan. 2, 2024 1:13 a.m. ET

And then there were two.

The College Football Playoff national championship matchup is set.

It'll be Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines (14-0) against Kalen DeBoer's Washington Huskies (14-0).

The Wolverines have opened as 3.5-point favorites at multiple sportsbooks. DraftKings Sportsbook did open their number slightly higher, at Michigan -4.5.

The CFP title game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 8 at Houston's NRG Stadium.

No. 1 Michigan advanced with a 27-20 overtime win over No. 4 Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

No. 2 Washington advanced with a thrilling 37-31 win over No. 3 Texas at the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 1 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 8, ESPN)

Point spread: Michigan -3.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Washington +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Wolverines are seeking their 12th national championship, the first since the 1997-98 season.

The Huskies are seeking their third national title and first since the 1991-92 season.

Who are you backing to win the national championship? Follow FOX Sports for the latest college football news.

