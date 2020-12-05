College Football
Big Ten, Committee Face Tough Decisions

47 mins ago

'Tis the season for some college football.

The Big Noon Kickoff crew is back at it, breaking down the biggest games and reporting the latest news in the college football world. 

Let's see what the crew has on tap this Saturday morning.

What's next for Ohio State?

The Buckeyes are approaching a critical juncture in their season.

Two of the games on their eight-game schedule have already been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns (at Maryland on Nov. 14 and at Illinois last weekend), and if OSU sees one of its final two games canceled, it would not reach the six-game minimum required to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez weighs in on Saturday morning.

Klatt gives his take

For Joel Klatt, it's simple: win, and Ohio State is in.

No envying the committee

The College Football Playoff committee with have the unenviable task of picking the four teams to enter the CFP come the conclusion of the most unique season in college football playoff history.

Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer break down what the committee's job will look like this season.

Kelly joins the crew

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have already punched their ticket to the ACC Championship, mainly due to a huge win over then-No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7.

Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly joined the crew this morning to discuss the 2020 season and what lies ahead for his young men.

Tell us how you really feel, Coach Meyer

Pac-12 update

Bruce Feldman gives an update on the Pac-12 conference, as it continues to struggle scheduling games in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Club Heisman!

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart are back, taking a look at their latest Heisman hopefuls.

Taft catches up with Ehlinger

Jenny Taft spent part of her week chatting with Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who shared his true feelings on playing football in the midst of a pandemic.

Giving props

Not all college football programs resemble the Alabamas and Clemsons of the world. 

Bruce Feldman gives kudos to a special group of college football programs that are having a stellar 2020 season, including BYU, Cincinnati, Louisiana, and Coastal Carolina.

Speaking of BYU and Coastal Carolina...

...the two undefeated squads, both sitting at 9-0, will take the field for a highly-anticipated matchup at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The crew gives their take on both the Cougars and the Chanticleers. 

Stoops on his former troops

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops has high regard for the Sooners program under the leadership of his successor, Lincoln Riley.

