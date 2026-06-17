College Football
BNK Heads To London For Union Jack Classic Featuring Arizona State Vs. Kansas
College Football

BNK Heads To London For Union Jack Classic Featuring Arizona State Vs. Kansas

Published Jun. 17, 2026 7:16 p.m. ET

Pack your bags, college football fans. Big Noon Kickoff is heading overseas for the first time in program history.

FOX's college football pregame show will travel across the pond and broadcast live from historic Wembley Stadium in London ahead of the inaugural Union Jack
Classic on Sept. 19.

The Big 12 matchup between Arizona State and Kansas will mark the first-ever FBS game to take place in the United Kingdom. Live coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET on FOX. Following the pregame show, the Union Jack Classic is set to kickoff at noon ET on FS1.

"FOX Sports prides itself on being the home of big events, so we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to bring BIG NOON KICKOFF to the historic Wembley Stadium – home to so many iconic moments in sports," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. "With BIG NOON KICKOFF and the Union Jack Classic now woven into that storied legacy, we can't wait to take our viewers along for this international adventure, and we're thankful to Brett Yormark, Scott Draper, Travis Goff and Graham Rossini for helping bring this one-of-a-kind event to life."

This will mark the Big 12's third football game played in Europe in two seasons. Iowa State and Kansas State met in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland to open the 2025 season, while TCU will participate in this year’s season-opening event in Dublin.

Arizona State is coming off an 8-5 season which concluded with a 42-39 loss to Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kansas finished 5-7 last year, which included a 3-6 mark in Big 12 play.

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