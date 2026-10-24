College Football
Who Could Win The Heisman Trophy If Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Slips?
College Football

Who Could Win The Heisman Trophy If Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Slips?

Published Oct. 24, 2026 12:20 p.m. ET

Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has emerged as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. But nothing is ever certain, especially with OSU quarterback Julian Sayin expected to miss the rest of the season with an injury to his throwing elbow.

If Smith's production takes a hit down the stretch, who could emerge as a serious challenger in the Heisman race?

Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart weighed in with their picks on Week 8's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff."

Miami (FL) HurricanesDarian Mensah, QB, Miami

Who Can Win the Heisman if Jeremiah Smith Falters?

Who Can Win the Heisman if Jeremiah Smith Falters?

Class: Junior
Passing Stats: 1,764 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, one INT, 203.9 QBR, 85 rushing yards, two rushing TDs.

Brady Quinn on Mensah: "He's got 20 total touchdowns and only one interception, and their schedule is soft. They'll really only play Notre Dame next month, and that's his opportunity to have a Heisman statement.

"The only thing you wonder is does [wide receiver] Malachi Toney being part of that connection and part of that production, does that steal some of the votes? People could look at the other end of that combination saying, ‘Maybe Malachi Toney is the guy that we should be talking about for the Heisman?’"

Mensah and the Hurricanes enter their Week 8 matchup against Pitt at 6-0 and the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

Ole Miss RebelsTrinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss led the SEC with 3,937 passing yards in 2025. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Class: Senior
Stats: 1,676 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 152.8 QBR, 127 rushing yards, six rushing TDs.

Matt Leinart on Chambliss: "I think we've kind of forgotten about Ole Miss since that loss to Florida a couple of weeks ago. He was really good in that game as well. … But the chaos in the SEC — and I don't even know who the best team is — they're tied for first place right now.

"I think there's a great shot that this kid is playing in an SEC championship game, which obviously would give him that extra game and data point in the Heisman Trophy race, but I think this injury to Julian Sayin has opened this wide open."

Chambliss and the 5-1 Rebels have a road bout against the No. 19-ranked Texas Longhorns (4-2) on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET).

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