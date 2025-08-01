College Football 2025 San Diego State Football Predictions: Aztecs Ranked 101st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where San Diego State lands in my Ultimate 136.

San Diego State ranking: 101

Last year’s ranking: 103

Top player: DE Trey White: Finished in the top seven in the FBS in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (18.5); was first-team All-Mountain West last season and named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list.

RJ’s take: Head coach Sean Lewis has demonstrated he can be dangerous with a quarterback who can spin it, and he might have one in Michigan transfer Jayden Denegal. Plus, he's got a star on defense in White, who produced an eyebrow-raising 21.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 2024. We didn’t talk much about White because his team finished 3-9.

In Year 2, Lewis will hear what San Diego State was before he arrived: 10 wins a season in six seasons from 2015 to 2021. It's time to show folks you can win.

San Diego State Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+124) Under 5.5 (-152)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

