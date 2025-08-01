2025 San Diego State Football Predictions: Aztecs Ranked 101st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where San Diego State lands in my Ultimate 136.
San Diego State ranking: 101
Last year’s ranking: 103
Top player: DE Trey White: Finished in the top seven in the FBS in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (18.5); was first-team All-Mountain West last season and named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list.
[San Diego State's 2025 schedule]
RJ’s take: Head coach Sean Lewis has demonstrated he can be dangerous with a quarterback who can spin it, and he might have one in Michigan transfer Jayden Denegal. Plus, he's got a star on defense in White, who produced an eyebrow-raising 21.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 2024. We didn’t talk much about White because his team finished 3-9.
In Year 2, Lewis will hear what San Diego State was before he arrived: 10 wins a season in six seasons from 2015 to 2021. It's time to show folks you can win.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
San Diego State Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+124) Under 5.5 (-152)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
