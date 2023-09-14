College Football 2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel Published Sep. 14, 2023 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm in the early part of the 2023 season.

It all started with a stunning win at TCU in Week 1, in which the Buffaloes outgunned the Horned Frogs in a wild 45-42 victory.

Then in Week 2, Colorado survived an early slugfest vs. rival Nebraska before pulling away to a 36-14 rout.

Here is everything to know about the Buffaloes' 2023 schedule, including dates, times and information on how to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

All times Eastern

Colorado's record vs. remaining opponents

Colorado State

All-time series: Colorado, 67-22-2

Oregon

All-time series: Oregon, 15-9

USC

All-time series: USC, 16-0

Arizona State

All-time series: Arizona State, 10-3

Stanford

All-time series: Tied, 6-6

UCLA

All-time series: UCLA, 13-5

Oregon State

All-time series: Oregon State, 7-6

Arizona

All-time series: Colorado, 16-9

Washington State

All-time series: WSU, 7-6

Utah

All-time series: Utah, 34-32

share