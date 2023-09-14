College Football
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
College Football

2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel

Published Sep. 14, 2023 6:02 p.m. ET

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm in the early part of the 2023 season.

It all started with a stunning win at TCU in Week 1, in which the Buffaloes outgunned the Horned Frogs in a wild 45-42 victory.

Then in Week 2, Colorado survived an early slugfest vs. rival Nebraska before pulling away to a 36-14 rout.

Here is everything to know about the Buffaloes' 2023 schedule, including dates, times and information on how to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

All times Eastern

Colorado's record vs. remaining opponents

Colorado State
All-time series: Colorado, 67-22-2

Oregon
All-time series: Oregon, 15-9

USC
All-time series: USC, 16-0

Arizona State
All-time series: Arizona State, 10-3

Stanford
All-time series: Tied, 6-6

UCLA
All-time series: UCLA, 13-5

Oregon State
All-time series: Oregon State, 7-6

Arizona
All-time series: Colorado, 16-9

Washington State
All-time series: WSU, 7-6

Utah
All-time series: Utah, 34-32

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 2 picks

FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 2 picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes