2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm in the early part of the 2023 season.
It all started with a stunning win at TCU in Week 1, in which the Buffaloes outgunned the Horned Frogs in a wild 45-42 victory.
Then in Week 2, Colorado survived an early slugfest vs. rival Nebraska before pulling away to a 36-14 rout.
Here is everything to know about the Buffaloes' 2023 schedule, including dates, times and information on how to watch.
All times Eastern
- Sept. 2: Colorado 45, TCU 42
- Sept. 9: Colorado 36, Nebraska 14
- Sept. 16: vs. Colorado State (10 p.m., ESPN)
- Sept. 23: at Oregon (3:30 p.m., ABC)
- Sept. 30: vs. USC (1 p.m., TV TBD)
- Oct. 7: at Arizona State (1 p.m., TV TBD)
- Oct. 13: vs. Stanford (10 p.m., ESPN)
- Oct. 28: at UCLA (1 p.m., TV TBD)
- Nov. 4: vs. Oregon State (1 p.m., TV TBD)
- Nov. 11: vs. Arizona (1 p.m., TV TBD)
- Nov. 17: at Washington State (10:30 p.m., FS1)
- Nov. 25: at Utah (1 p.m., TV TBD)
- Dec. 1: Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas (time and TV TBD)
Colorado's record vs. remaining opponents
Colorado State
All-time series: Colorado, 67-22-2
Oregon
All-time series: Oregon, 15-9
USC
All-time series: USC, 16-0
Arizona State
All-time series: Arizona State, 10-3
Stanford
All-time series: Tied, 6-6
UCLA
All-time series: UCLA, 13-5
Oregon State
All-time series: Oregon State, 7-6
Arizona
All-time series: Colorado, 16-9
Washington State
All-time series: WSU, 7-6
Utah
All-time series: Utah, 34-32
