2023 College Football odds: Colorado facing uphill battle against USC Updated Sep. 29, 2023 10:17 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors are getting in on the action for the Week 5 showdown between USC and Colorado, one of the most-hyped games of the college football season.

Let's take a look at how these two squads measure up against one another from a betting perspective.

Trojans vs. Buffaloes

For bettors looking to throw some cash down on USC-Colorado, there are a few nuggets you need to know before wagering.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC is 7-5-1 against the spread (ATS) and 13-0 straight up (SU) against Colorado since 2000. The Under of the Over/Under hit seven times in those games, the Over hit five and there was one push.

Currently, at FanDuel, the Trojans are favored by 21.5 points and the O/U is set at 74.5.

Heisman Hopeful QBs Face Off

While it certainly seems like history favors the Trojans, could this game come down to a battle between quarterbacks?

USC's Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and he's expected to make another trip to New York this fall. At +380, SC's signal-caller's current odds are tied with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Williams' odds in this category have shortened from +500, and that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Through four games, he's led USC to a 4-0 record, throwing for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdown passes.

On the other side, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is — or at least, was — also in the Heisman conversation. Coach Prime's son's odds got as low +1800, but after the Buffaloes' 42-6 blowout loss at Oregon in Week 4, his odds have lengthened to +8000.

Sanders has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Can Coach Prime and Colorado pull off the UPSET against the USC Trojans? FOX Sports’ RJ Young previews the huge game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans.

Coach Prime vs. Lincoln Riley

With the odds and the quarterback battle both favoring the Men of Troy, perhaps this contest will come down to coaching.

As an FBS head coach, Riley is 41-40-2 ATS and 70-13 straight up. Colorado is Coach Prime's foray into FBS, so his record ATS in Boulder is 2-2 and his SU record leading the Buffaloes is 3-1. But at Jackson State, his SU record was 30-7.

Pac-12, National Championship Odds

Now, as bettors know, there are also significant Pac 12 implications riding on this game. SC played in and lost the Pac-12 title game last year to Utah. But oddsmakers like USC's chances this year. At FanDuel, it has the best odds to win the conference at +225.

On the flip side, according to the odds, Colorado is a long shot to win the conference. Heading into the Oregon game, the Buffaloes' odds to win the Pac-12 were +280. Now, those odds are sitting at a very long +18000.

When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), USC's odds to win the natty are a seventh-best +1600. The Buffs? Well, let's just say you have to scroll a long way down the oddsboard to find them. Their odds had gotten as short as +8000. Now, they're +50000.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as this matchup unfolds!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;