College Football 2023-24 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores, results Published Nov. 27, 2023 4:50 p.m. ET

The 2023-24 college football bowl season is right around the corner. Check out the complete schedule with dates, times, how to watch, and TV channels below.

(All times are ET)

2023-24 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

11 a.m. on ESPN (Conway, South Carolina)

Cricket Celebration Bowl

12 p.m. on ABC (Atlanta, Georgia)

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

2:15 p.m. on ESPN (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl

3:30 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

5:45 p.m. on ESPN (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk

7:30 p.m. on ABC (Inglewood, California)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

9:15 p.m. on ESPN (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl

2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Scooters's Coffee Frisco Bowl

9 p.m. on ESPN (Frisco, Texas)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

8 p.m. on ESPN (Boca Raton, Florida)

Friday, Dec. 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

6:30 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl

12 p.m. on ABC (Birmingham, Alabama)

Camellia Bowl

12 p.m. on ESPN (Montgomery, Alabama)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

3:30 p.m. on ABC (Fort Worth, Texas)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boise, Idaho)

68 Ventures Bowl

7 p.m. on ESPN (Mobile, Alabama)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

7:30 p.m. on ABC (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Easypost Hawai'i Bowl

10:30 p.m. on ESPN (Honolulu, Hawai'i)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

2 p.m. on ESPN (Detroit, Michigan)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Dallas, Texas)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

9 p.m. on ESPN (Phoenix, Arizona)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl Presented by Go Bowling

2 p.m. on ESPN (Annapolis, Maryland)

Duke's Mayo Bowl

5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Charlotte, North Carolina)

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

8 p.m. ET on FOX (San Diego, California)

TaxAct Texas Bowl

9 p.m. on ESPN (Houston, Texas)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

11 a.m. on ESPN (Boston, Massachusetts)

Bad Bow Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

2:15 p.m. on ESPN (The Bronx, New York)

Pop-Tarts Bowl

5:45 p.m. on ESPN (Orlando, Florida)

Valero Alamo Bowl

9:15 p.m. on ESPN (San Antonio, Texas)

Friday, Dec. 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

12 p.m. on ESPN (Jacksonville, Florida)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

2 p.m. on CBS (El Paso, Texas)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Memphis, Tennessee)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

8 p.m. on ESPN (Dallas, Texas)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

12 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)

Transperfect Music City Bowl

2 p.m. on ABC (Nashville, Tennessee)

Capital One Orange Bowl

4 p.m. on ESPN (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

4:30 p.m. on Barstool (Tucson, Arizona)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl

12 p.m. on ESPN2 (Tampa, Florida)

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

1 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)

VRBO Fiesta Bowl

1 p.m. on ESPN (Glendale, Arizona)

College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl

5 p.m. on ESPN (Pasadena, California)

College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

8:45 p.m. on ESPN (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff national championship

7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Houston, Texas)

