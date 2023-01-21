basketball No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.

It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59 to Texas on Jan. 2, 2021.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989, when they had home losses on Jan. 28 to K-State and on Feb. 1 to Missouri.

Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.

TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 30 points. He was coming off a career-high 38 on Tuesday against K-State. Kevin McCullar with 10 points was the only other Jayhawk in double figures.

TCU’s Eddie Lampkin was hobbled with a left ankle injury suffered late in the first half. An erroneous tweet at halftime said he had a ruptured Achilles but a school spokesman later said it was a high-ankle sprain. He returned and finished with eight points and four rebounds.

TCU used a 19-0 run early in the first half to open a 33-13 lead, forcing Self to use three of his four timeouts in the first 9:10 of the half. The Horned Frogs hit 13 of their first 15 shots. They finished the half shooting 58.6% (17 of 29).

Kansas trailed by as many as 22 points (37-15) before going on an 11-0 run. The Frogs led 48-38 at halftime, the closest Kansas had been since early in the big TCU run.

Kansas stayed in the game thanks to 21 first-half points by Wilson. He picked up his second foul with 2:13 left in the half. He returned for the final possession and hit a baseline jumper with five seconds left.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more