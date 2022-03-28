College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: How Villanova's title futures have moved all season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At the beginning of the season, the Villanova Wildcats had short odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament as the fourth-ranked team in the country. Now after an incredible March, Jay Wright and his squad find themselves two wins away from their third national championship in six seasons.

The Wildcats have been great in 2022, with only three losses since New Year’s Eve. After closing out the regular season with seven wins over their last eight games, Villanova won the Big East Tournament and has ridden star guard and two-time Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie all the way to the Final Four.

Now that the Wildcats are back in familiar territory, let's take a look at how their futures have moved throughout the year, courtesy of FOX Bet.

VILLANOVA ODDS TO WIN NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TITLE AT FOX BET *

October: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

December: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

January: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

February: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

March 1: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

March 7: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

March 14: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

March 18: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

March 20: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

March 25: +600 (bet $10 to win $70)

March 28: +400 (bet $10 to win $50)

*odds as of 3/28/2022

- Villanova started as the fourth-ranked team in the AP poll and remained steady among the top-tier favorites, never falling below +2500 in the roughest stretch of the season.

- A tough win over Houston in the Elite Eight displayed the Wildcats' toughness; however, they will be without Justin Moore, their second-leading scorer, who tore his right Achilles tendon late in the victory.

-Jermaine Samuels and Gillespie, members of Villanova's 2018 championship team, are fifth-year seniors looking for their second national championship.

Do you like Villanova's chances to win it all? Regardless of who you are rooting for, be sure to place your wagers at FOX Bet.

