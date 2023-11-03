College Basketball
NCAA denies waiver for 27-year-old DeAndre Williams to play another season for Memphis
College Basketball

NCAA denies waiver for 27-year-old DeAndre Williams to play another season for Memphis

Published Nov. 3, 2023 8:37 p.m. ET

The NCAA once again has denied a waiver for DeAndre Williams to play this season at Memphis, keeping the oldest player in Division I last season off coach Penny Hardaway's roster.

Memphis confirmed the denial Friday.

"We are extremely disappointed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility for DeAndre Williams was denied, which came following a request for reconsideration of the initial denial and then an appeal," Memphis said in a statement.

Williams, who turned 27 last month, was seeking a sixth year after sitting out his freshman season in 2018-19 at Evansville as a year-in-residence. He averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Tigers, who lost their NCAA Tournament opener in March to Florida Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis noted evidence of Williams receiving "academic misadvisement" before he originally enrolled in college had been provided to the NCAA and should have been enough to allow the waiver. The statement also noted other information that had been shared with the NCAA in an "ongoing basis."

"Unfortunately, after multiple months of back-and-forth, the NCAA arrived at a different conclusion," Memphis said in the statement.

Williams was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference player last season for Memphis. He was the only player to start all 35 games for the Tigers, averaging 31 minutes. He also led the conference shooting 53.2% and had 12 double-doubles.

Williams transferred to Memphis and became eligible in 2020-21 starting Dec. 16 at Tulane, helping the Tigers finish the season 16-5. He averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 2019-20, the lone season he played at Evansville.

He graduated Klein Forest High School in Houston in 2016 and played for Nation Wide Academy in Oklahoma City in 2017-18.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
DeAndre Williams
Memphis Tigers
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Gary Colson, pioneer of the 3-point shot in college basketball, dies at 89

Gary Colson, pioneer of the 3-point shot in college basketball, dies at 89

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes