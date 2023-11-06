USC Upstate Spartans
LeBron James says Bronny could return to practice with USC after checkup at end of month
LeBron James says Bronny could return to practice with USC after checkup at end of month

Updated Nov. 6, 2023 11:38 p.m. ET

USC freshman Bronny James took the court at T-Mobile Arena donning grey sweats while his teammates warmed up for their opener against Kansas State on Monday night.

Once the Wildcats finished their warmup on the west end of the court, James sauntered to the open space, found his place in the corner, and made three shots from long-range before converting a 3-pointer and exiting with the 21st-ranked Trojans.

James is still on his way back from suffering a cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

Bronny's father LeBron James said last month that his son had surgery to repair a congenital heart condition that caused the collapse.

"He's improving," LeBron James said Monday from Miami, where the Lakers played the Heat. "He's on the right path."

James added that Bronny will have a medical checkup later this month that could medically clear his oldest son to return to practice with USC, according to ESPN.

There is no known timetable for James' return to play, though there is hope that it'll be at some point this season.

It has long been the dream of LeBron James that one of his sons — Bronny or younger son Bryce, who is also a rising star — would play alongside him in the NBA. Bronny James would be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft if he chose that path.

James sat at the end of the USC bench with freshman forward Brandon Gardner, who was also in grey sweats. The two stood more than they sat, however, cheering on teammates during the first half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Bronny James
LeBron James
USC Trojans
