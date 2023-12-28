College Basketball Illinois men's basketball suspends Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charges Published Dec. 28, 2023 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Illinois men's basketball standout Terrence Shannon Jr. has been charged with rape and suspended from all team activities, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged incident occurred while Shannon was visiting Lawrence, Kansas, for the Illinois-Kansas football game on Sept. 8 as a spectator. The Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for Shannon's arrest Wednesday afternoon.

According to the school, Shannon traveled Thursday to Lawrence, where he presented himself to authorities, posted bail and is returning to Champaign.

"The University and Division of Intercollegiate Athletics have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said. "At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties."

ADVERTISEMENT

Illinois officials clarified that Shannon traveled himself to the football game and was not an official member of the Illini travel party, nor doing anything for the school while at the game.

The university stated that DIA and Urbana campus officials have been aware of a Lawrence police investigation into Shannon since late September but, until Wednesday, had yet to receive actionable information.

Shannon, who is a fifth-year senior, is averaging 21.7 points per game for an Illinois team that sits at 9-2 overall and is ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The 23-year-old guard leads the Illini with seven 20-plus point games this season, including a 30-point showing in a win over Missouri last Friday.

Illinois head coach Brad Undwerwood's media availability was canceled Thursday. Whitman will be available to the media Friday night.

This is a developing story.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

share