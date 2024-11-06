Highly touted freshman Ace Bailey to miss No. 25 Rutgers' opener with undisclosed injury
Highly touted freshman guard Ace Bailey will miss the season opener for No. 25 Rutgers on Wednesday after sustaining an undisclosed injury in practice two days earlier.
The Big Ten school released a statement saying the 6-foot-10 guard will be sidelined for the game against Wagner and be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. There was no description of the injury.
Bailey and fellow freshman Dylan Harper were among the top players coming out of high school this past year, and their decisions to join the Scarlet Knights' program under Steve Pikiell has pushed Rutgers into the AP Top 25 after a 15-17 record last season.
Bailey averaged 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks at McEachern High School in Georgia. He scored 25 points in a preseason exhibition against St. John's last month.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
