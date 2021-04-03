College Basketball Gonzaga survives and advances thanks to Jalen Suggs' miracle shot 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The name of the game in the NCAA Tournament is survive and advance.

That's exactly what Gonzaga did, thanks to a miraculous buzzer-beater from freshman guard Jalen Suggs that delivered a 93-90 overtime win over the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four.

The shot kept alive Gonzaga's hopes for an undefeated season and the program's first national championship.

Suggs has been phenomenal for Gonzaga all season, averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and that continued for the freshman in the biggest game of his season to date.

He poured in 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals, displaying the all-around game that has made him a potential top-five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Of course, he saved his best for last, with a shot that immediately became one of the most iconic moments in NCAA Tournament history.

With all the pressure on, Suggs' confidence never wavered.

After a game that came down to the wire and a shot heard 'round the world, there was a lot of reaction on social media.

That included thoughts from FOX Sports' Mark Titus, who believes the game between Gonzaga and UCLA was more than just an instant classic.

Here are the top tweets reacting to Suggs' shot.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.