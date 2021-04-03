College Basketball
College Basketball

Gonzaga survives and advances thanks to Jalen Suggs' miracle shot

2 hours ago

The name of the game in the NCAA Tournament is survive and advance.

That's exactly what Gonzaga did, thanks to a miraculous buzzer-beater from freshman guard Jalen Suggs that delivered a 93-90 overtime win over the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four.

The shot kept alive Gonzaga's hopes for an undefeated season and the program's first national championship.

Suggs has been phenomenal for Gonzaga all season, averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and that continued for the freshman in the biggest game of his season to date.

He poured in 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals, displaying the all-around game that has made him a potential top-five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Of course, he saved his best for last, with a shot that immediately became one of the most iconic moments in NCAA Tournament history.

With all the pressure on, Suggs' confidence never wavered.

After a game that came down to the wire and a shot heard 'round the world, there was a lot of reaction on social media.

That included thoughts from FOX Sports' Mark Titus, who believes the game between Gonzaga and UCLA was more than just an instant classic.

Here are the top tweets reacting to Suggs' shot.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
It's Time For Gonzaga vs. Baylor
College Basketball

It's Time For Gonzaga vs. Baylor

It's Time For Gonzaga vs. Baylor
The national championship is set between Gonzaga and Baylor. Here's everything you need to know about the heavyweight matchup.
3 hours ago
March Madness Top Moments: Final Four
College Basketball

March Madness Top Moments: Final Four

March Madness Top Moments: Final Four
The Final Four did not disappoint. Check out all the top plays from Houston vs. Baylor and UCLA vs. Gonzaga.
3 hours ago
Final Four Gambling Recap
College Basketball

Final Four Gambling Recap

Final Four Gambling Recap
The Final Four delivered an instant classic, an easy cover and two thrilling "Overs." Here's how both games played out.
3 hours ago
How to Bet the Final Four
College Basketball

How to Bet the Final Four

How to Bet the Final Four
With the Final Four set, betting aficionado Jason McIntyre gives you his favorite picks against the spread this weekend.
15 hours ago
Bruins and the Bullies
College Basketball

Bruins and the Bullies

Bruins and the Bullies
The Bulldogs have turned into the big dogs of the tournament. Can UCLA avoid the fate of USC when it takes on Gonzaga?
15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks