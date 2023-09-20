Women's College Basketball Iowa star Caitlin Clark wins Sullivan Award as the nation's top collegiate athlete Published Sep. 20, 2023 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark won the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award on Tuesday night as the nation's top collegiate or Olympic athlete.

Clark was honored at the New York Athletic Club. Voting by the public as well as the AAU Sullivan Award committee, AAU board of directors, sports media and past winners determined the winner.

The award also recognizes leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the playing field.

"I am incredibly humbled," Clark said. "It is an honor to be selected for this prestigious award that elects a student-athlete that excels on the court and off. All the finalists are equally as deserving. It is special to represent the University of Iowa on this stage."

Clark was the consensus national player of the year in women's basketball. She led the Hawkeyes to their first national title game appearance, where they lost to LSU. She was the first player in Division I women's history to record over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.

The other finalists were former LSU baseball player Dylan Crews, who was drafted by the Washington Nationals, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Tennessee swimmer Jordan Crooks, Olympic swimmer Kate Douglass and Purdue basketball player Zach Edey.

Clark is the eighth basketball player to win the award.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

