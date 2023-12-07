Bronny James expected to make USC debut on Sunday vs. Long Beach State
Bronny James returned to full-contact basketball practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest in July, paving the way for the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to make his college debut with Southern California.
The Trojans host Long Beach State on Sunday.
"It'll be a determination how he feels personally and our doctors and trainers and our strength coach, but all indications is he feels great and he looks good," USC coach Andy Enfield said after practice.
James would come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction in his debut, Enfield said.
The elder James has said he would attend his son's first game regardless of whether the Lakers were playing the same day. The Lakers are off Sunday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Dylan Harper, No. 2 overall recruit in class of 2024, commits to Rutgers
College basketball big man ladder: Zach Edey on top, PJ Hall and Joel Soriano emerge
College basketball rankings: Arizona takes over No. 1 spot after wild week
-
Max Abmas looks to make his mark at Texas: 'I'll do whatever I have to do for us to win'
NCAA President Charlie Baker's bold plan: Bringing order to an irrational system
2023-24 Wooden Award odds: Zach Edey, Hunter Dickinson in two-man race
-
NCAA president calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
Top 25 players in college basketball through the first 25 days of the 2023-24 season
World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-6 center Olivier Rioux, commits to Florida
-
Dylan Harper, No. 2 overall recruit in class of 2024, commits to Rutgers
College basketball big man ladder: Zach Edey on top, PJ Hall and Joel Soriano emerge
College basketball rankings: Arizona takes over No. 1 spot after wild week
-
Max Abmas looks to make his mark at Texas: 'I'll do whatever I have to do for us to win'
NCAA President Charlie Baker's bold plan: Bringing order to an irrational system
2023-24 Wooden Award odds: Zach Edey, Hunter Dickinson in two-man race
-
NCAA president calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
Top 25 players in college basketball through the first 25 days of the 2023-24 season
World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-6 center Olivier Rioux, commits to Florida