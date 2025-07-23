The Basketball Tournament
2025 Shell Shock TBT Roster
Published Jul. 23, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET
Shell Shock (Maryland’s alumni squad) is back in The Basketball Tournament. Winners of the James Madison region, they have a roster full of Terrapin talent and professional experience. As we head into the TBT Quarterfinals, check out the full roster for Shell Shock.
Shell Shock Roster
- Jeff Allen – Power Forward (Virginia Tech)
- Eric Ayala – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Kyle Cardaci – Point Guard (Saint Peter’s and Coppin State)
- Andre Fox – Point Guard (South Alabama)
- LG Gill – Small Forward (Maryland)
- Xavier Green – Shooting Guard (Maryland)
- Ronald March – Shooting Guard (Philander Smith)
- Darryl Morsell – Shooting Guard (Maryland)
- Varun Ram – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Anthony Tarke – Shooting Guard (Coppin State)
- Terell Stoglin – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Diamond Stone – Center (Maryland)
- Melo Trimble – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Kevon Voyles – Point Guard (Marshall)
How to watch Shell Shock in the TBT Quarterfinals
Shell Shock will face off Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni). Here's how to catch the game:
- Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
Path to the Quarterfinals
- (2) Shell Shock 68, (5) NXT ERA Elite 62
- (2) Shell Shock 81, (3) Red Rose Thunder 78
- (2) Shell Shock 75, (7) Love Virginia 74
