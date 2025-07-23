The Basketball Tournament 2025 Shell Shock TBT Roster Published Jul. 23, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shell Shock (Maryland’s alumni squad) is back in The Basketball Tournament. Winners of the James Madison region, they have a roster full of Terrapin talent and professional experience. As we head into the TBT Quarterfinals, check out the full roster for Shell Shock.

Shell Shock Roster

How to watch Shell Shock in the TBT Quarterfinals

Shell Shock will face off Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni). Here's how to catch the game:

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Path to the Quarterfinals

(2) Shell Shock 68, (5) NXT ERA Elite 62

(2) Shell Shock 81, (3) Red Rose Thunder 78

(2) Shell Shock 75, (7) Love Virginia 74

