The Basketball Tournament
melo trimble tbt
The Basketball Tournament

2025 Shell Shock TBT Roster

Published Jul. 23, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET

Shell Shock (Maryland’s alumni squad) is back in The Basketball Tournament. Winners of the James Madison region, they have a roster full of Terrapin talent and professional experience. As we head into the TBT Quarterfinals, check out the full roster for Shell Shock. 

Shell Shock Roster

  • Jeff Allen – Power Forward (Virginia Tech)
  • Eric Ayala – Point Guard (Maryland)
  • Kyle Cardaci – Point Guard (Saint Peter’s and Coppin State)
  • Andre Fox – Point Guard (South Alabama)
  • LG Gill – Small Forward (Maryland)
  • Xavier Green – Shooting Guard (Maryland)
  • Ronald March – Shooting Guard (Philander Smith)
  • Darryl Morsell – Shooting Guard (Maryland)
  • Varun Ram – Point Guard (Maryland)
  • Anthony Tarke – Shooting Guard (Coppin State)
  • Terell Stoglin – Point Guard (Maryland)
  • Diamond Stone – Center (Maryland)
  • Melo Trimble – Point Guard (Maryland)
  • Kevon Voyles – Point Guard (Marshall)

LeBron James considered joining Mavericks, Is he ‘not about winning’ anymore? | The Herd

LeBron James considered joining Mavericks, Is he ‘not about winning’ anymore? | The Herd
LeBron James considered joining the Dallas Mavericks before opting-in to his $52 million player option. Colin Cowherd says that LeBron is 'no longer about winning'.

How to watch Shell Shock in the TBT Quarterfinals

Shell Shock will face off Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni). Here's how to catch the game:

  • Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
ADVERTISEMENT

Path to the Quarterfinals

  • (2) Shell Shock 68, (5) NXT ERA Elite 62
  • (2) Shell Shock 81, (3) Red Rose Thunder 78
  • (2) Shell Shock 75, (7) Love Virginia 74
share
Get more from the The Basketball Tournament Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eberlein Drive vs La Familia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16

Eberlein Drive vs La Familia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes