2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: Over hits after refs add time in North Texas-ECU

Did the worst bad beat of all time happen on Tuesday night in the men's college basketball matchup between North Texas and East Carolina?

It has to be in the running.

The Over/Under point total was set at 128.5, and with no time left on the clock, the final score was North Texas 69, ECU 57.

Bettors who had the Under were probably rejoicing, preparing to collect their cash, as the game's Under barely hit at 126.

Well, not so fast.

Referees added half a second back on the clock after North Texas committed a late turnover, giving the ball back over to ECU.

And with less than a second left, can you guess what happened?

Pirates' guard RJ Felton heaved a shot from beyond half court, sinking it and making the actual final score 69-60.

The point total by both teams combined? 129.

Over bettors, rejoice.

From a betting perspective, it's not over until it's really over. Or in the case of the bad beat heard 'round the world, it's not over until the team is on the bus and out of the parking lot.

Here's hoping you had it.

