2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 9:02 p.m. EDT

After a long season filled with plenty of drama, the field of 68 has been revealed for the NCAA Women's Tournament.

The defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Dawn Staley's team is six wins away from becoming the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season.

South Carolina will play Norfolk State in the opening round of the tournament, the NCAA selection committee revealed Sunday.

The other No. 1 seeds in the bracket include Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford. The Hoosiers and Hokies have never been No. 1 seeds. Stanford has been a top seed 12 times, including the previous two years.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by electrifying guard Caitlin Clark, received a 2-seed, joining Maryland, Utah and UConn.

The Huskies are the last team to go unbeaten and win the title in 2015-16. They are looking to extend their own history and reach the Final Four for the 15th consecutive year. UConn had a difficult year with injuries, but finally started to get healthy heading into March. Star guard Azzi Fudd, who missed 22 games with a knee injury, returned for the Big East Tournament and helped the Huskies win it.

The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.

Check out the entire field below.

Greenville Regional I

1. South Carolina
16. Norfolk State

8. South Florida
9. Marquette

4. UCLA
13. Sacramento State

5. Oklahoma
12. Portland

3. Notre Dame
14. Southern Utah

6. Creighton
11. Illinois/Mississippi State

7. Arizona
10. West Virginia

2. Maryland
15. Holy Cross

Greenville Regional 2

1. Indiana
16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth

8. Oklahoma State
9. Miami

4. Villanova
13. Cleveland State

5. Washington State
12. Florida Gulf Coast

3. LSU
14. Hawaii

6. Michigan
11. UNLV

7. NC State
10. Princeton

2. Utah
15. Gardner-Webb

Seattle Regional 3

1. Virginia Tech
15. Chattanooga

8. USC
9. South Dakota State

4. Tennessee
13. Saint Louis

5. Iowa State
12. Toledo

3. Ohio State
14. James Madison

6. North Carolina
11. Purdue/St. John's

7. Baylor
10. Alabama

2. UConn
15. Vermont

Seattle Regional 4

1. Stanford
16. Southern/Sacred Heart

8. Ole Miss
9. Gonzaga

4. Texas
13. East Carolina

5. Louisville
12. Drake

3. Duke
14. Iona

6. Colorado
11. Middle Tennessee

7. Florida State
10. Georgia

2. Iowa
15. SE Louisiana

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

