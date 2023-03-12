Women's College Basketball 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed Updated Mar. 12, 2023 9:02 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

After a long season filled with plenty of drama, the field of 68 has been revealed for the NCAA Women's Tournament .

The defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Dawn Staley's team is six wins away from becoming the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season.

South Carolina will play Norfolk State in the opening round of the tournament, the NCAA selection committee revealed Sunday.

The other No. 1 seeds in the bracket include Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford. The Hoosiers and Hokies have never been No. 1 seeds. Stanford has been a top seed 12 times, including the previous two years.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by electrifying guard Caitlin Clark, received a 2-seed, joining Maryland, Utah and UConn.

The Huskies are the last team to go unbeaten and win the title in 2015-16. They are looking to extend their own history and reach the Final Four for the 15th consecutive year. UConn had a difficult year with injuries, but finally started to get healthy heading into March. Star guard Azzi Fudd, who missed 22 games with a knee injury, returned for the Big East Tournament and helped the Huskies win it.

The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.

Check out the entire field below.

Greenville Regional I

1. South Carolina

16. Norfolk State



8. South Florida

9. Marquette



4. UCLA

13. Sacramento State

5. Oklahoma

12. Portland

3. Notre Dame

14. Southern Utah

6. Creighton

11. Illinois/Mississippi State

7. Arizona

10. West Virginia

2. Maryland

15. Holy Cross

Greenville Regional 2

1. Indiana

16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth

8. Oklahoma State

9. Miami

4. Villanova

13. Cleveland State

5. Washington State

12. Florida Gulf Coast

3. LSU

14. Hawaii

6. Michigan

11. UNLV

7. NC State

10. Princeton

2. Utah

15. Gardner-Webb

Seattle Regional 3

1. Virginia Tech

15. Chattanooga

8. USC

9. South Dakota State

4. Tennessee

13. Saint Louis

5. Iowa State

12. Toledo

3. Ohio State

14. James Madison

6. North Carolina

11. Purdue/St. John's

7. Baylor

10. Alabama

2. UConn

15. Vermont

Seattle Regional 4

1. Stanford

16. Southern/Sacred Heart

8. Ole Miss

9. Gonzaga

4. Texas

13. East Carolina

5. Louisville

12. Drake

3. Duke

14. Iona

6. Colorado

11. Middle Tennessee

7. Florida State

10. Georgia

2. Iowa

15. SE Louisiana

