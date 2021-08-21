Boxing How to win $1,000 on Pacquiao-Ugás fight for free 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

It has been more than two years since Manny Pacquiao stepped inside the ropes.

But on Saturday night, when the eight-division world champion and 42-year-old senator from the Philippines makes his entrance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it will feel like old times.

Pacquiao’s opponent is WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugás – who is seven years younger, four inches taller and has two wins since Pacquiao’s last fight on July 20, 2019. It could make for an incredible scene on FOX Sports Pay Per View and at the edge of the strip on a Saturday night.

Here are the six questions that you will have to answer:

What will be the outcome of the Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz fight?

The options: Ortiz KO/TKO, Ortiz Decision, Guerrero KO, Guerrero TKO, Guerrero Decision, Draw/Any Other Outcome

Like Pacquiao, Guerrero has been like his nickname – "The Ghost" – in the ring since his last fight in Sept. 2019. He had three very good fights in his last three bouts before the layoff, with three very workmanlike wins. Ortiz’s last fight has been a longer wait – a draw against Devon Alexander in Feb. 2018. There could be some early rust in this one.

How many rounds will the Guerrero/Ortiz fight go?

The options: 1-4 Rounds, 5-6 Rounds, 7 rounds, 8 rounds, 9 rounds, 10 rounds

Six of Ortiz’s last eight fights were knockouts or TKOs. Guerrero’s fights have no steady pattern. He had a second-round knockout three fights ago, followed by a fifth-round TKO before a 10th-round decision.

What round will the first knockdown occur in the Pacquiao vs. Ugás fight?

The options: 1st or 2nd round/None, 3rd or 4th round, 5th or 6th round, 7th or 8th round, 9th or 10th round, 11th or 12th round

One of the biggest questions that will have to be answered is does Pac-Man still have that incredible punching power and ability that has seen many of his opponents hit the canvas early? Still, it is fair to believe that there’s a possibility that a knockdown could come in the early rounds because of the way that Pacquiao fights and the chance that he could also leave himself vulnerable to Ugás.

How many rounds will the Pacquiao vs. Ugás fight go?

The options: 1-5 rounds, 6-7 rounds, 8-9 rounds, 10 rounds, 11 rounds, 12 rounds

Since 2010 – a span of 16 fights – the shortest that a Pacquiao fight has gone is six rounds. The last six Ugás fights have all gone beyond six rounds. Again, someone may hit the deck early, but it doesn’t mean this will be a short fight.

Which boxer will have more punches landed by the end of the fight?

The options: Pacquiao, Ugás, Tie

This may be the toughest stretch to figure out because of Pacquiao’s time off. Does that change anything about Pac-Man’s style? And if it does, can Ugás take advantage of it by finding openings against Pacquiao’s still quick abilities. It would be surprising to see Pacquiao not land more punches here.

What will be the outcome of the Pacquiao (-450) vs. Ugás (+300) fight?

The options: Pacquiao wins by KO, Pacquiao wins by TKO, Pacquiao wins by decision, Ugás wins by KO/TKO, Ugás wins by decision, Draw/Any Other Outcome

As those numbers from FOX Bet would suggest, Pacquiao is a decent-sized favorite here even with the delay, the age and everything else because, well, he’s still Manny Pacquiao. But like many of Manny’s fights in recent years, don’t expect the knockout blow. He’s likely to take this to a decision. But he’s still very likely to end up with the victory.

