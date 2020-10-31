Boxing
Boxing

The Uppercut Heard 'Round The World

2 hours ago

Sometimes, all it takes is one punch. Such was the case for Gervonta "Tank" Davis against Leo Santa Cruz in the headliner of Saturday night's PBC card on Showtime.

The two fighters exchanged a flurry of blows in the fourth round that raised the pitch of the fight ...

But it was a lightning-quick, brutally explosive uppercut from Davis that ended the bout in the sixth round.

The devastating punch kept Tank undefeated, as he retained the WBA "Regular" Lightweight Championship and claimed Santa Cruz's WBA Super Featherweight Championship with the victory.

And the decisive win had the combat sports world talking, praising Tank for his power, IQ, and technique.

Get more from Boxing Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Boxing

Fight Of A Lifetime

Fight Of A Lifetime
Julie Brown is a mother of five who is battling brain cancer. She has found strength and inspiration from boxer Shawn Porter.
October 8
Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather Visits Club Shay Shay

Mayweather Visits Club Shay Shay
'Money' Mayweather joins Shannon Sharpe to discuss his top 5 boxers, LBJ vs. MJ, and social injustice in America.
September 29
Boxing

Mythical Matchup

Mythical Matchup
Legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have agreed to face off in an exhibition match in September.
July 23
Boxing

Turn Back the Clock

Turn Back the Clock
Could a 53-year old Mike Tyson once again grace the boxing ring — against an old rival?
May 13
Boxing

Fury Unleashed

Fury Unleashed
Relive Tyson Fury's epic victory over Deontay Wilder in this instant classic re-air.
March 28
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks