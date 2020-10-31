Boxing The Uppercut Heard 'Round The World 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Sometimes, all it takes is one punch. Such was the case for Gervonta "Tank" Davis against Leo Santa Cruz in the headliner of Saturday night's PBC card on Showtime.

The two fighters exchanged a flurry of blows in the fourth round that raised the pitch of the fight ...

But it was a lightning-quick, brutally explosive uppercut from Davis that ended the bout in the sixth round.

The devastating punch kept Tank undefeated, as he retained the WBA "Regular" Lightweight Championship and claimed Santa Cruz's WBA Super Featherweight Championship with the victory.

And the decisive win had the combat sports world talking, praising Tank for his power, IQ, and technique.

