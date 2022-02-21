Boxing
Mike Tyson: Mother's death was career turning point Mike Tyson: Mother's death was career turning point
Boxing

Mike Tyson: Mother's death was career turning point

2 hours ago

Mike Tyson was once known as "The Baddest Man on the Planet," but he says that might not have ever happened if he had experienced a normal childhood.

Tyson's rise from New York street tough to the youngest heavyweight champion ever by age 20 has been well documented. And the man who went 50-6-2 with 44 knockouts across 58 professional fights says it was the death of his mother that made it all possible.

"One of the best things that ever happened to me is that my mother died," Tyson said in a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay Podcast." "My mother would have babied me. There is no way I would have ever got into a street fight, no way I ever would have learned to stand up for myself."

How Mike Tyson became heavyweight champ

How Mike Tyson became heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson joined "Club Shay Shay" and told Shannon Sharpe why losing his mom at a young age helped mold him into who he is today.

Sharpe pointed out, though, that whether his mother would have been alive or not, Tyson still would have encountered the same people who would have forced him to defend himself. Indeed, Tyson had already been arrested numerous times by the time he was 14, the age at which he said he knew he was capable of becoming heavyweight champion.

But Tyson said, "It was ordained by God for me to deal with that. I don't navigate my life. You think I navigate my life to being the heavyweight champion? No, I don't do that. That's God."

Tyson's mother died when he was 16, leaving him in the custody of boxing trainer Cus D'Amato, who became his legal guardian. Tyson said D'Amato was the one who drove him to be great.

Mike Tyson throws a punch against Reggie Gross during their fight at Madison Square Garden, on June 13, 1986 in New York, New York. Tyson won by TKO. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

"I had a great mentor, and he always told me [I could be great] — he gave me the affirmation," Tyson said.

Tyson would grow to become one of the most intimidating and dominant boxers ever. He won his first 19 pro fights by knockout — 12 of them coming in the first round — and was the undisputed heavyweight champ from 1987 to 1990.

But he said that one of his mistakes was losing his focus and his intensity.

"Just not training, not taking it serious anymore," Tyson said of his greatest flaw. "… I was beating guys so easy, I didn't have to train. And those are bad habits."

However, Tyson also said that losing makes a fighter better.

"You become a better champion, you become a better fighter [when you lose]," he said. "Life is about loss. As time goes on, we lose everything. We lose our hair, we lose our teeth and eventually, we lose our life. Life is all about loss."

You can watch the "Club Shay Shay" on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

Get more from Boxing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Keith Thurman defeats Mario Barrios via unanimous decision
Boxing

Keith Thurman defeats Mario Barrios via unanimous decision

February 6
Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios: Everything You Need To Know
Boxing

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios: Everything You Need To Know

February 3
How to Watch: Luis Ortiz takes on Charles Martin on FOX PPV
Boxing

How to Watch: Luis Ortiz takes on Charles Martin on FOX PPV

December 31, 2021
Fighter or fluke? Jake Paul continues meteoric boxing rise
Boxing

Fighter or fluke? Jake Paul continues meteoric boxing rise

December 20, 2021
Top Moments: Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in sixth round
Boxing

Top Moments: Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in sixth round

December 19, 2021
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes