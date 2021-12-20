Fighter or fluke? Jake Paul continues meteoric boxing rise

Boxing
13 hours ago

Jake Paul is a problem, but apparently, he's not a child –– at least not when it comes to the fight game. 

Paul –– nicknamed "Problem Child" –– extended his boxing record to 5-0 after defeating retired UFC fighter Tyron Woodley via grown-man knockout Saturday night. 

Is it time to start taking the YouTuber-turned-boxer as a serious player in the world of pugilism? Was that punch the punch of a celebrity boxer or a real fighter?

In Paul and Woodley's first fight in August, Paul earned a split-decision victory –– but the rematch went much differently than the first.

The 24-year-old social media celebrity left nothing to chance when he caught Woodley with that huge right hand, and according to Skip Bayless, whatever you think of Paul, it appears he could be here to stay.

Bayless is more than convinced that Paul is the real deal, pointing to his growth in the ring with each passing fight on Monday's "Undisputed."

"He gets better by the round," Bayless added regarding Paul. "He is looking like a boxer to me, and he's gonna make all of his skeptics — as he goes up the ladder — he's gonna make you eat a lot of words because something is going on with this kid."

Shannon Sharpe gave Paul credit for the win, but he was clear in his opinion that while his bouts are "very entertaining" they are "not professional boxing," labeling Paul as simply a "novelty."

"Jake Paul is a celebrity boxer –– he's not a professional boxer," Sharpe said. "He's carved out a nice little niche for himself, and he should continue along this path. Fight guys that are not boxers by trade. They're basketball players or maybe a football player, or he's fighting Tyron Woodley that fought in a totally different discipline than what the sport of boxing is. 

"If he fought a boxer by trade, it would not go well, especially a boxer his size."

"The Problem Child" stands at 6-foot-1 and weighed in at 191.4 pounds ahead of Saturday's bout.

Jake Paul landed a crushing knockout blow in the sixth round that sent Tyron Woodley out cold. However, Shannon Sharpe explains why this win still does not make Paul a viable professional boxer.

Sharpe also addressed Paul calling out who many consider to be the No. 1 fighter in the sport, Canelo Álvarez.

"He keeps calling out Canelo. You know good and well … Canelo would knock him out inside two minutes in an actual fight. You know that. Jake Paul actually knows that."

"I'm not knocking the man's hustle, but I do see what the hustle is."

While Sharpe and Bayless are split in their opinions, it seems Paul will remain boxing's hottest topic.

And that's not up for debate.

