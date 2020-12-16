Boxing Roy Jones Jr. Visits 'Club Shay Shay' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After Roy Jones Jr. walked the walk against Mike Tyson in the ring, he talked the-talk with Shannon Sharpe in Club Shay Shay.

On this week's edition of Club Shay Shay, all-time great Roy Jones Jr. discussed getting back in the ring, his music career, Nate Robinson's boxing debut and more.

Fresh off his exhibition draw with Mike Tyson, Jones said he's ready to get back in the ring, but he has his sights set on a different opponent – an MMA legend.

"There is guy by the name of Anderson Silva – who is a mixed martial artist – also a legend. If you put two legends in the ring together, people do pay to see, so it's very possible that he and I could get together and do it."

While Jones and Tyson both came out of retirement to fight, Jones explained how he would have loved to fight Tyson when both were in their primes.

Roy was at the top of the boxing world in 2003 when he became the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in 106 years.

"In my prime, the question would have been can Tyson handle me."

Jones also made it clear that he doesn't just think he's the best boxer of all-time – he's more of a dual-threat.

“I’m the best athlete rapper of all time… [Damian Lillard] ain’t sold the records I sold yet.”

Y'all must have forgot.

Jones then turned his attention to recent news in the boxing world, after it was recently announced that YouTube star Logan Paul is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition on pay-per-view on February 20.

Prior to this bout, Logan's brother, Jake, defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson via second round knockout, and Jones explained where Robinson came up short.

Lastly, Jones laid out his Mount Rushmore of fighters, noticeably excluding both Tyson and Mayweather.

To find out who made the cut, check out the entire interview below:

