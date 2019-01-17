Alvin Gentry: ‘We competed at a real high level’
Video Details
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Golden State Warriors
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Alvin Gentry shares his thoughts on the New Orleans Pelicans losing on the road to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618