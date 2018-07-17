REPORTER: Anything in particular?

- No.

REPORTER: Question-- from the questioning to--

- No, I don't know if a whole lot's changed, you know? And I think, you know, honestly, it's great to get some questions on some of the successes we were able to have a year ago. But I still think, for us, proving consistency in our program to that's legit is really important for out of state football, and the future of out of state football to maybe get the perception of our program outside of our roles to really change.

REPORTER: Have you-- when you--