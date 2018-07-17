Matt Campbell: ‘Proving consistency in our program is important for Iowa State football’ | Big 12 Media Days
- Big 12
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Big12
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Iowa State Cyclones
-
Matt Campbell: 'Proving consistency in our program is important for Iowa State football' | Big 12 Media Days
REPORTER: Anything in particular?
- No.
REPORTER: Question-- from the questioning to--
- No, I don't know if a whole lot's changed, you know? And I think, you know, honestly, it's great to get some questions on some of the successes we were able to have a year ago. But I still think, for us, proving consistency in our program to that's legit is really important for out of state football, and the future of out of state football to maybe get the perception of our program outside of our roles to really change.
REPORTER: Have you-- when you--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices