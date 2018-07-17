Kansas HC David Beaty: ‘Dallas High School coaching experience extremely helpful with college transition’ | Big 12 Media Days
Kansas HC David Beaty: 'Dallas High School coaching experience extremely helpful with college transition' | Big 12 Media Days
- Absolutely. I've learned a lot. Being a head coach in a Dallas high school was extremely helpful.
I've said it before. I don't-- I don't know how guys do it that haven't had any head coach management experience. That's extremely difficult. Right? So I was fortunate enough to have that management experience.
I actually had a bigger staff in the high school I coached at. We hired [INAUDIBLE] 39 people. And we don't have that big of a staff, but that was extremely helpful.
