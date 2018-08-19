Josef Martinez ties MLS single-season scoring record with 27th goal | 2018 MLS Highlights
Video Details
Josef Martinez scored his 27th goal of the season, tying him for the single-season record. Atlanta United still has nine regular season games to play.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices