Colorado Rapids fall to Sporting KC 3-2 despite heroic 9-on-11 effort

Within 13 minutes, the Colorado Rapids lost Danny Wilson (61’) and Jack Price (74’) to red cards. Somehow, Colorado managed an 84th-minute goal while down two men with Jonathan Lewis delivering. That score knotted things up, but Graham Zusi delivered the knockout punch with a 90’+1’ goal to give Sporting KC the 3-2 win.

