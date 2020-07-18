Colorado Rapids fall to Sporting KC 3-2 despite heroic 9-on-11 effort
- Alan Pulido
- Bundesliga
- Colorado Rapids
- Danny Wilson
- Graham Zusi
- Jack Price
- Jonathan Lewis
- Jonathan Lewis
- Kellyn Acosta
- Khiry Shelton
- MLS
- soccer
- Sporting Kansas City
-
Within 13 minutes, the Colorado Rapids lost Danny Wilson (61’) and Jack Price (74’) to red cards. Somehow, Colorado managed an 84th-minute goal while down two men with Jonathan Lewis delivering. That score knotted things up, but Graham Zusi delivered the knockout punch with a 90’+1’ goal to give Sporting KC the 3-2 win.
