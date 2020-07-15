Philadelphia Union knocks off Inter Miami 2-1, holds pace with Orlando City in Group A

Kacper Przybylko’s 63rd-minute goal broke a 1-1 tie between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF and it turned out to be the game winner. Philly’s win gives them six points in two games at the MLS is Back tournament, enough to keep them even with Orlando City, who also has six points atop Group A.

