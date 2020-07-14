Diego Rossi, LAFC come back from 3-1 down to earn draw vs. Dynamo
The Houston Dynamo stunned the favored Los Angeles Football Club with a 3-1 lead heading into halftime. Heavily-favored LAFC climbed back to earn a draw with two second-half goals.
