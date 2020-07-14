Memo Rodriguez’s second goal of first half puts Dynamo back on top
In a high-scoring first half, the Houston Dynamo re-took the lead vs. LAFC as Memo Rodriguez found the back of the net for the second time in the game’s opening half. The goal put Houston up 2-1.
