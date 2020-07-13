Minnesota United stuns Sporting KC with two added-time goals, win 2-1
Khiry Shelton and Kevin Molino scored in added time to get the win for Minnesota United FC over Sporting Kansas City. Sporting Kansas City got an early goal but could not hang on in extra time.
