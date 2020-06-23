Jozy Altidore on USMNT vs. Algeria in 2010 World Cup: ‘We left our shooting boots at home’
- African Nations Cup
- algeria
- Algeria
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Gold Cup
- Jozy Altidore
- MLS
- soccer
- United States
- United States
- United States
- United States U-17
-
Forward Jozy Altidore joins Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas, and Landon Donovan to watch and discuss the final minutes of the match between the USA and Algeria that sent the US on to the knockout stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
