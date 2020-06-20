Wolfsburg puts away FC Schalke 4-1, qualifies for Europa League | FOX SOCCER

Wout Weghorst scored twice to bring his total to 16 goals on the season, as Wolfsburg routs FC Schalke, 4-1. The victory punched their ticket to the Europa League for the second straight season, while Schalke has fallen to a 14-game winless streak, but avoids relegation.

