Four different players found the back of the net for Hoffenheim as Die Kraichgauer guaranteed itself a top-7 spot in the final Bundesliga standings. Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric, Moanes Dabour, and Christoph Baumgartner all got in on the action, chipping in a goal apiece. Hoffenheim wraps up its season vs. Borussia Dortmund next Saturday.