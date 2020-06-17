RB Leipzig blows late 2-goal lead, draws with Düsseldorf 2-2
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner helped build a two-nil lead in the 2nd half, only to watch that lead disappear in the game's final minutes as Düsseldorf scored twice. With the draw, Düsseldorf kept themselves alive from relegation; meanwhile, RB Leipzig still sits pretty in Champions League bid.
