Mainz go up 2-0 vs. Dortmund on PK goal as they try to fight off relegation
Video Details
Jean-Philippe Mateta didn’t waver when called up for a 49th-minute penalty kick chance, finding the back of the net to give Mainz an unexpected two-goal lead over second-place Borussia Dortmund. Mainz was one spot up on relegation heading into play.
