Weston McKennie goal not enough, Frankfurt tops Schalke in 2-1 thriller

Video Details

In a match that seemed decided shortly after halftime, Schalke was able to storm back vs. Eintracht Frankfurt from 2-0 down thanks to USMNT star Weston McKennie’s header goal. That cut the lead to 2-1 and sparked a rally of chances, all of which ultimately came up short as Schalke’s slide continued, their 14th straight match without a win.

More Videos »