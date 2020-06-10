MLS top 5 goals of the 2020 season
- Atlanta United FC
- Cristian Pavon
- Cristian Pavón
- Emerson Hyndman
- Los Angeles Galaxy
- MLS
- Oswaldo Alanis
- Philadelphia Union
- San Jose Earthquakes
- soccer
-
It was a short-lived start to the MLS season, but there were still plenty of highlight-reel goals before the league halted play. Take a look back at the five best as the league announced its plan to return to play by July 8.
