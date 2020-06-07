Wolfsburg beats Werder Bremen 1-0, earns crucial three points | FOX SOCCER

Entering the day, Wolfsburg sat a point behind Hoffenheim for 6th in the Bundesliga table and an automatic berth in Europa League. The game remained scoreless until Wout Weghorst's header put Wolfsburg in front for good, earning them all three points. With the loss, Werder Bremen is looking squarely at relegation.

