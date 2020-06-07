Schalke’s Jonjoe Kenny blasts equalizer from outside the box vs. Union Berlin
Down 1-0 in the 28th minute, Schalke 04 tied things up vs. FC Union Berlin behind Jonjoe Kenny, whose powerful strike from outside the box found the back of the net and knotted up the score at one in the first half.
