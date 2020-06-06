Last place SC Paderborn steals two points from 3rd place RB Leipzig in dramatic fashion
Going into today it seemed that RB Leipzig was going be able to build a cushion for themselves in 3rd place, instead SC Paderborn stole two points from 3rd place Leipzig. Paderborn got the 1-1 draw thanks to Christian Strohdiek's last-minute equalizer.
