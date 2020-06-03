Eintracht Frankfurt’s Stefan Ilsanker brace seals the 3-0 victory against Werder Bremen

Video Details

Relegation was the story for today's Bundesliga midweek fixture. Werder Bremen, currently in 17th place, needed 3 points but unfortunately Stefan Ilsanker and the rest of the Eintracht Frankfurt had other plans. André Silva and Ilsanker's goals gave Frankfurt the 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

