Eintracht Frankfurt’s Stefan Ilsanker brace seals the 3-0 victory against Werder Bremen
Relegation was the story for today's Bundesliga midweek fixture. Werder Bremen, currently in 17th place, needed 3 points but unfortunately Stefan Ilsanker and the rest of the Eintracht Frankfurt had other plans. André Silva and Ilsanker's goals gave Frankfurt the 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.
