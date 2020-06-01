Leipzig overpowers Köln, 4-2, hops into third place in the Bundesliga table

Video Details

Locked in a desperate battle to finish top four in the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig got a big boost via a 4-2 win over Köln, which catapulted them into third place. It is Leipzig's 10th straight match without a loss. Their four goals were scored by Patrik Schick, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, and Dani Olmo

More Videos »