Nkunku’s beautiful chip-shot goal puts Leipzig in the driver’s seat vs. Köln
Minutes before halftime, Christopher Nkunku finessed a short chip shot goal into the back of the net to give RB Leipzig a 2-1 lead over FC Köln. It was just Nkunku’s second goal of the season and came at a very opportune time.
